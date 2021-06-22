Odisha Police Recruitment 2021: Online Application For 477 SI Posts Begins

Bhubaneswar: The online application process for 477 Sub Inspectors (SIs) posts has been started. The Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) will hold an open competitive examination for the recruitment.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Odisha government has also allowed Transgenders to apply for the SI post.

Official sources said Odisha is the second State in the country after Tamil Nadu to allow recruitment of Transgenders at Police Sub-inspector level. Apart from this, it is for the first time that Odisha Police will be conducting the recruitment through computer-based written examination.

Important dates:

* Date of Commencement of Online Application: 22/06/2021.

* Last Date of Online Application Submission: 15/07/2021 (23:59 Hours).

* Website: https://odipolsi21.onlineapplicationform.org/ODIPOL/