Odisha police recovers huge cache of explosives during in Andhra

Malkangiri: Odisha police on Tuesday recovered 50 kg to 60 kg of cordex wire, a type of detonating cord generally used in mining, six tiffin boxes containing explosives, 2 walkie-talkies and other electronic gadgets from a Maoist hideout in Kusumput village in Andhra Pradesh.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Odisha police carried out a special operation in the Kusumput area of the neighbouring state and unearthed the materials hidden under the earth. It is suspected that these explosives and gadgets were stocked by the Maoists for future use.

The Odisha police have been undertaking regular operations with their counterparts in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to bust the hideouts and dumps of Maoists in those states.