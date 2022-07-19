Odisha Police Recovered Only Rs 2.8 Cr From Cyber Frauds In Last 4 Yrs

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police managed to recover only Rs 2.87 crore out of Rs 122.48 crore swindled by cybercriminals from the state over the last four years.

MoS Home, Tusharkanti Behera on Monday informed the Assembly that cybercriminals have swindled a whopping Rs 122.48 crore from Odisha from unsuspecting victims between 2018 and April 30, 2022.

Of the total amount, Odisha Police managed to recover only Rs 2.87 crore during the period. That is only 1.6 percent of the looted money.

Police also arrested 24 inter-State anti-socials for their alleged involvement in cyber crimes. Behera informed that 1,034 persons were also arrested between 2018 and April 2022 for harassing and blackmailing and cheating women on social media.

He added that cyber crime police stations are being set up across the state to curb online fraud.