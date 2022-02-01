Odisha Police Pays Tributes To Sunki Ghati Martyrs

Koraput: The Odisha police on Tuesday paid tributes to the martyrs of Sunki Ghati landmine blast on the fifth anniversary of the incident.

On behalf of Koraput district police, South Western Range DIG Rajesh Pandit offered floral tributes to the martyrs of the Sunki Ghati incident which took place on February 2, 2017.

“On behalf of Koraput District Police, our humble tributes to the Martyrs of Sunki Ghati, Koraput on their 5th death anniversary to those bravehearts who embraced martyrdom this day,” Pandit stated.