Odisha Police organizes Cyber Safety Awareness programmes for students

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar police commissionerate has organized a cyber safety awareness program through poster and painting competitions among school and college students.

“How can one prevent oneself from Cyber fraud” was the main motto of this awareness program.

In September, the cyber safety program was launched by Odisha police with the objective of raising awareness and educate citizens about various cyber crimes and how to protect themselves from online scams.

During this event, a cyber safety advisor Brochures was also launched which provides practical tips and guidelines on how to stay safe online.

“Just one click can change your life. So, think before you click” was the message given by the police commissioner, SK Priyadarshi.