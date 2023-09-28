Odisha Police launches Cyber Safety Campaign -2023

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police launched the “Cyber Safety Campaign -2023”, after recognizing the pressing need to address the growing threat of cybercrime. This campaign is dedicated to raising awareness and educating citizens about the various facets of cybercrime and, more importantly, how to protect themselves from falling victim to these malicious activities.

The campaign was inaugurated with a Curtain Raiser Event held in Bhubaneswar at 11:00 AM on September 28, 2023. The event saw the esteemed presence of the Director General of Police (DGP), Odisha who launched the following components:

Logo: A unique emblem symbolizing the essence of cyber safety and security.

Mascot: An engaging character representing the campaign’s spirit.

Campaign Poster: A striking poster to be widely distributed across the state to promote awareness.

Theme Song: A catchy tune designed to reinforce key cyber safety messages in a memorable way.

2 Cyber Safety Advisory Brochures: Informative brochures providing practical tips and guidelines on how to stay safe online.

Campaign Videos: Educational videos highlighting two critical aspects – one addressing fraudulent activities in the name of loan apps, shedding light on the dangers of such schemes, and the other addressing the grave issue of child pornography, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding our children from online exploitation.

These videos aim to educate and empower the public to recognize and combat these threats effectively.

This campaign embodies our commitment to safeguarding the citizens of Odisha from the perils of the digital age. Through education and vigilance, we aim to create a safer online environment for all. The Cyber Safety Campaign 2023 seeks to engage citizens across all demographics, including students, parents, professionals, and senior citizens, ensuring that no one is left vulnerable to cyber threats. Furthermore, we extend an invitation to individuals who wish to actively participate in the campaign as cyber safety volunteers, aiding in spreading awareness and knowledge.