Odisha Police Honours Shaurya Chakra Awardee, Martyred Commando Sudhir Tudu’s Family

Bhubaneswar: Kin of martyred SOG Commando Sudhir Tudu, who got Shaurya Chakra award on the occasion of 75th Independence Day by President Ram Nath Kovind, was honoured by Odisha Police on Sunday.

Tudu was awarded the prestigious Shaurya Chakra was martyred in an encounter with the Maoists on September 9, 2020, at Sikri in Kalahandi district.

The family members of the brave-heart Tudu received the award by Mayurbhanj Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Khilari.

Local MLA of Morada, IG Easter Range Himanshu Lal, Mayurbhanj Collector Vineet Bhardwaj were also present on the occasion. Family members of Tudu were also thanked the Odisha police for hounouring them.

Sudhir joined the Special Operations Group in June 2018 and earlier, he was working with the India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) Koraput.