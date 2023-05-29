Odisha Police Gears Up For Security Arrangements During Puri Rath Yatra

Cuttack: The Odisha Police is gearing up to make foolproof security arrangements during the world-famous Puri Rath Yatra or Car Festival to be held on the 20th of June 2023.

Different rituals will be observed on different dates per the Shree Jagannath temple tradition. The important rituals like Nabajauban Darshan on19.06.2023, Sri Gundicha Yatra (RathaYatra) on 20.06.2023, Bahuda Yatra on 28.06.2023, Suna Besha on29.06.2023 and Niladri Bije on 01.07.2023 will attract large number of devotees. Lakhs of people across the country throng the holy city during this festival.

In this regard, a preparatory meeting was held today at State Police Headquarters, Cuttack under the chairmanship of DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal.

In the meeting, the Odisha DGP called upon the officers to be proactive and extra vigil for this world-famous car Festival at Puri. The meeting had a threadbare discussion on various security arrangement-related issues.

After a thorough discussion the following decisions were taken:-

Elaborate security arrangements will be made during the major events of Car Festival like Nabajauban Darshan, Sri Gundicha Yatra, Bahuda, Suna Besha etc.

RAF and CRPF will be requisitioned well ahead of time to provide extra security coverage.

Senior Police Officers will be assigned for specific duties.

Requisition of Bomb disposal squads/ HHMDs, DMFDs and Metal Detectors.

Counter intelligence squads.

VVIPs security.

Communication arrangements and preparation of a comprehensive plan/ arrangement allotting different channels.

Provision of Cranes/ Vehicles/ other Gadgets.

Installation of C.C.T.Vs.

Provision of Road Divider/ Delineator and Traffic cones.

Strengthening Beach patrolling.

Issues related to Bus-Operators.

Opening of Temporary Police Aid posts.

Regulation of Traffic.

Accommodation of Officers/ Force.

Senior officers of State Police including ADGP, SAP, Director intelligence, ADGP (Hdqrs.), Commissioner of Police Cuttack-Bhubaneswar, ADGP CID CB, ADGP (Law and Order), ADGP (Operations), ADGP (Railways and Coastal Security), ADGP (Modernisation), IGP (Provisioning), IGP (CID CB), IGP (Communication), IGP (CR),DIGP (Intelligence), DIGP (SIW), SP, Puri, SP (Hdqrs.), SP (Signals), SP (PMT), Commandant 6th OSAP, AIGP (Provisioning)and other Senior Police Officers were present in the meeting.