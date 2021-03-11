Odisha Police Executes 973 Non-Bailable Warrants In 3 Days

Bhubaneswar: As many as 973 Non-bailable Warrants (NBWs) were executed by the Odisha Police in just three days of a special drive that was launched on March 7.

“A total of 973 warrants have been executed from 07.03.2021 to 09.03.2021 (843 in GR/ST cases). The good number of warrant has been executed in Ganjam, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Balasore and Kendrapara districts in these three days. The drive will continue till March 14”, said Odisha Police in a press release.

The DGP also took to Twitter and hailed the officers for their work.

Odisha Police launched spl drive to execute NonBailableWarrants on 7 March .From 7 to 9 Mar, 973 NBWs executed by arresting those 973 persons n sending them to court .Good work by Ganjam ,Cuttack ,Khurda , Kendrapara,Balasore and Nayagarh Police.

Drive will continue till 14.3 — DGP, Odisha (@DGPOdisha) March 11, 2021

