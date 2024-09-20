Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police in Odisha has detained seven individuals, referred to as ‘road romeos,’ based on CCTV footage in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an Indian Army Major’s fiancé. The accused are currently being interrogated at Chandaka Police Station.

The incident reportedly began when the Army Major and his fiancé were harassed by the group while returning home late at night. Seeking justice, the couple approached the Bharatpur Police Station to lodge a complaint. However, the situation took a horrific turn when they were allegedly assaulted by the police officers present at the station.

The fiancé of the Army Major has accused the police officers of physical and sexual assault. She claimed that her fiancé was detained in a lockup while she was subjected to severe mistreatment, including being dragged by her hair and physically assaulted by female officers. The situation escalated further when a male officer allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Following the incident, the Odisha Crime Branch has taken over the investigation. Five police officers, including the Inspector-in-Charge of Bharatpur Police Station, have been suspended and are under investigation. The National Commission for Women has also sought an Action Taken Report from the Odisha Director General of Police.