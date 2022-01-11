Odisha Police Constable In Vigilance Net

Mayurbhanj: A Police Constable, Nihar Ranjan Dandapat, who is posted at Mayurbhanj SP office landed in vigilance net following allegations of accumulation of disproportionate assets.

The Vigilance sleuths conducted a raid at the houses and property associated with the Police Constable.

According to the sources, 35 officers launched simultaneous raids at 6 places including — his father-in-law’s house in Rourkela Chhende Colony, Baripada Quarter, his own house in Bhanjpur, his ancestral home in Badshahi, his shop in Ambika Sahi, and his gas warehouse in Badshahi.

The raid is still underway. The exact amount of disproportionate asset would be declared after the completion of the raid.