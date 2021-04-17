Odisha Police Collect Rs 27.40L As Fines From COVID Rule Violators

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police collected a whopping Rs 27.40 lakh as fines from people for violations of the COVID-19 regulations across the State during the past 24 hours.

“On last day of the special Covid enforcement drive, Odisha Police acted against 9032 violators of mask usage and social distancing rules and collected fine of Rs. 27, 40, 040/- in last 24 hours,” tweeted the State Police.

