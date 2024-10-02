Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police on Wednesday issued a movement order for two IPS officers and one OPS officer, in accordance with the Home Department’s notification dated October 1.

Senior IPS officer Vinodh Patil has been appointed as the SP of Malkangiri. Previously, Patil served as the SDPO of Kesinga. In a similar move, Mihir Kumar Panda has been appointed as the SP of Nabarangpur. Panda is currently stationed at the Odisha Police Headquarters. Additionally, IPS Rahul Goel has taken up the post of Cuttack Railway SP, having formerly served as the SDPO of Baliguda.

“Kesinga SDPO Vinodh Patil H, IPS (RR-2020), will relinquish the charge and proceed immediately to join as Malkangiri SP,” the order said.

Similarly, Baliguda SDPO Rahul Goel, an IPS officer of the 2020 batch, has been asked to immediately join as SP, Railways, Cuttack.

“Mihir Kumar Panda, OPS (SAG), SP, State Police Headquarters, Cuttack, an additional charge of SRP, Cuttack, is directed to hand over the charge to senior-most Deputy SP, SRP, Cuttack, and proceed immediately to join as Nabarangpur SP,” it said.

It is worth mentioning that there was a substantial personnel reshuffle in the Odisha Police recently, involving 28 IPS officers. This included key positions such as the Police Commissioner of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar, DCP of Cuttack, and DCP of Bhubaneswar.