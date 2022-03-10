Odisha Police ASI Admit Cards 2022 Released; Here’s How To Download

Cuttack: The admit card for Odisha Police ASI recruitment examination has been released by the Odisha Police Recruitment Board, Cuttack on its official website today.

Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website odishapolice.gov.in.

The Odisha police ASI 2021 written examination is scheduled to be held from March 15 to March 17, 2022.

Here are the steps one can follow to download the Admit card:

1. Visit the official website of Odisha Police i.e. www.odishapolice.gov.in

2. On the homepage click on that reads’ Download Admit card for ASI’. A new page will appear on the screen

3. On the homepage Click on the ‘Existing user login ’given right top corner of the page. The login page will appear on the screen

4. Put your login credentials such as reference number and password and click on the login button. Admit card will displayed on screen

5. Download and print it for future reference

The candidates are advised to download their admit cards and take a printout of the same. The admit cards have intimation about the date, time and venue of the CBRT, and will bear the scanned photograph and scanned signature of the candidate with facsimile signature of the Member of the OPRB. Admit cards must be carried to the examination centre.

Candidates should note that no hard copy of admit cards will be sent to candidates by post.