Odisha Police allows constables to change their parent cadre

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police has invited applications for the constables opting to change their parent cadre.

Reversing its earlier decision to repatriate constables to their parent district, the State Police Headquarters issued a letter stating that Odisha Police Service order, 2021, prescribes provisions for change of cadre of constables from one district to another.

As per the recruitment rules of Odisha Police Service for the constables, the personnel applying for cadre change must have completed eight years of service as on January 1, 2022. He/she should have completed minimum six years of service as on January 1, 2022, in the parent cadre including the period spent in Special Operation Group (SOG) and Special Intelligence Wing (SIW).

The police headquarters has revoked its earlier order to revert and repatriate havildars/criminal intelligence (CI) havildars to their parent districts. The State Police Headquarters had asked the SPs on August 16 last year to revert some havildars/CI havildars to the rank of constables and repatriate them to their parent districts.