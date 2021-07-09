Odisha Plus II Results Likely To Be Announced By July 31

Bhubaneswar: Odisha School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Friday said that the results of the annual Plus II examinations 2021 is likely to be announced by July 31.

Talking to the media persons, Dash said that efforts are on to ensure that the results are published by July 31 as per the Supreme Court’s order.

Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on June 4 had announced cancellation of Plus II examinations conducted by the Council Of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Following the cancellation, the Odisha CM had directed CHSE to formulate a well-defined objective criteria to award marks to plus II students after thorough consultations with experts.