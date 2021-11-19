Odisha Plus II Offline Examination Results To Be Out At 11 AM Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The results of Plus II offline examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has been finalised and will be announced tomorrow.

The results which was scheduled to be published today has been postponed to Saturday. The Results will be available at www.orissaresults.nic.in from 11 am.

As many as 13,043 Plus II students had appeared the offline examination between October 1 and 11 this year due to satisfaction over the marks awarded to them under the alternative assessment system.

Following publication of the much-awaited results, the process for admission into Plus III courses will commence from November 23 onwards.