Odisha: Plus II Arts Results Out; Pass Rate 78.88%

Bhubaneswar: After plus II Science and Commerce, the results of Arts and Vocational Education were declared today by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE).

The results are available at www.orissaresults.nic.in.

Total 78.88% students have cleared the examination. The pass rate of girls stands at 85.66% while it is 70.43% in case of boys. Maximum 84.97% students passed in Balasore district while Nabarangpur recorded lowest pass rate at 70.74%.

This year, the exam was held from March 1 to April 5. Over 2.19 lakh students appeared the test in arts while 5,000 students wrote for vocational education.

A total 5720 students had appeared the vocational examination out which 3860 have passed the test. Kandhamal witnessed maximum pass rate while Deogarh remained at the bottom of the list.

On May 31, the results of Plus two science and commerce examination were announced. Girls had outshined boys in the exam.