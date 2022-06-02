Odisha Plus II answer-sheet evaluation from today

Bhubaneswar: The evaluation of answer sheets for Plus 2 examinations in Odisha will begin today. The same had been informed by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on May 28.

According to reports, the evaluation will continue till June 12.

The valuation, both online and offline, of papers related to Annual H.S. Examination, 2022 will start on 2 June 2022, and the examinations of Mathematics, Home Science and Biology (BFC: Voc.) are also scheduled to be held on 4 June 2022.

According to information, answer-sheet evaluation will be undertaken in two phases today. While the first phase has been scheduled from June 2 to 12, the second phase will begin on June 13.

In the first phase, answer-sheets of all subjects of Arts and Commerce streams and five subjects of Science stream will be marked. In the second-phase answer-sheets of all Vocational papers and the rest of Science papers will be evaluated.

While evaluation will be done on both offline and online mode, 64 centres have been set for the offline mode and 37 for the online checking.

The CHSE has targeted to publish results of all streams in July.