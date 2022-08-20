Odisha Plus II admission dates extended

Bhubaneswar: In view of flood situation in Odisha, state government today extended Plus II admission date for the academic session 2022-23 in higher secondary educational institutions.

While the first phase Plus II admission was scheduled from August 19 to 25, it was extended till August 30, informed State School & Mass Education Minister Samir Dash informed today.

Similarly, the second phase admission scheduled from September 5 to 7 has been rescheduled from September 8 to 10.

Furthermore, the spot selection admission, which was scheduled to be held from September 15 to 16, has been rescheduled from September 17 to 20, the Minister said.