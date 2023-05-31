Odisha Plus 2 results to be announced today

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha will likely announce the Odisha CHSE result 2023 Class 12 science and commerce results for the annual exams today, May 31. The CHSE Odisha result 2023 for science and commerce link will be made live on the official website of CHSE at chseodisha.nic.in 2023. The Odisha board Class 12, or Higher Secondary (HS), examination for arts and commerce started on March 2.

Students can check their Plus 2 result online at the official website of the Odisha Board. There are few officials website, where students can check their CHSE Odisha results. However, there are chances that the official website might not work. So, in that case, students or parents can check the result on these websites too:

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

How to check Odisha Plus 2 Result 2023 Online?

Students can access their Odisha class 12 result online. They can go through the given below steps to know how to download the marksheet of Plus 2 Odisha CHSE:

Step 1: Go to the official website: chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link: Annual CHSE Examination Result 2023

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the asked details: roll number, registration number, captcha code

Step 5: Click on the submit tab

Step 6: CHSE +2 result Odisha board marksheet will appear