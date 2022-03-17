Odisha Plus 2 Exam 2022 In Offline Mode From April 28

Cuttack: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will conduct the Annual Higher Secondary Examination(Theory), 2022 from April 28.

The examinations will be conducted in offline mode. There will be one sitting everyday starting from 9 am.

As per the decision, all practical examinations shall be conducted internally by the Higher Secondary Schools with their own teachers. Weightage of 20 per cent in both theory and practicals will be given from the performance of the students in quarter end examinations which were conducted by the schools internally. For this purpose, their performance in best two internal tests out of three shall be taken in account.

a) Performance of the candidates based on his performance only in Annual H.S .Examination.

b) 80% weightage on the basis of performance in Annual H.S. Examination and 20% weightage from the performance in Quarter End Examinations.

• Highest of the marks obtained by the students in above two schemes shall be the final mark in that paper.

• While calculating 20% weightage of Quarter End Examination and 80% weightage on Annual Examination, every fraction will be rounded off to the next whole