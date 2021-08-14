Odisha Plus 2 Arts, Vocational Results To Be Out At 1 PM Today

Bhubaneswar: The results of Plus 2 Arts and Vocational streams for the year 2021 at around 1 PM today, Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha informed.

Candidates can find and download their scorecards by visiting the official websites http://chseodisha.nic.in/ or http://orissaresults.nic.in/. The results will be also available at the SAMS e-space of the higher secondary schools.

Though the results were to be announced before July 31 as per the Supreme Court order, the State government had sought more time for the publication of the results of Arts stream beyond the specified deadline.

It is worth mentioning that the CHSE had earlier announced the results of Commerce and Science streams on July 31, 2021, as per the Apex Court order.