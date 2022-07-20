Odisha Plus 2 admission: Online application process begins

Cuttack: The process for admission into the Plus 2 courses in Odisha will commence today. Students, who have passed the annual Matric examination, can take admission for the Plus 2 courses.

The online application process will continue till August 20. Students can apply through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) official website. www.samsodisha.gov.in

The merit list for the first phase of admission will be released on August 17 and the first phase of admission will start from August 19 to 25.

The fees for admission to the course for general category students will be Rs 200 while the same will be Rs 100 for the SC and ST students. Students can apply for various streams including arts, commerce, science, vocational, and Sanskrit through the portal.

Students have to first register themselves by filling the online Common Application Form (CAF).