Odisha PIB, Culture Dept commemorate Netaji’s Azad Hind Fauz

Bhubaneswar: Press Information Bureau (PIB) Bhubaneswar under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India in association with Language, Literature and Culture Department, Government of Odisha organised a joint press conference at Netaji Birth Place Museum on the anniversary of formation of Netaji’s Azad Hind Government in Cuttack today.

Addressing the media persons, ADG Odisha Region, Shri Rajinder Chaudhry said that the nation is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate the sacrifices and contribution of our known and unsung freedom fighters. “Netaji’s contribution to the independence of India is immense. His Azad Hind Fauz which was formed on October 21 in 1943 has done tremendous work during the freedom struggle,” said Shri Chaudhry.

Shri Chaudhry emphasized on the role of media in spreading positive news especially through the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign. “Our freedom fighters have made unparalleled sacrifices because of which we are having an independent India. They need to get due recognition and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is aiming for that objective. Here media has a major role. Media can spread news of their contribution and give them their due recognition,” he said.

Language, Literature and Culture Department, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Government of Odisha, Dr. Suresh Chandra Dalai, said that it is indeed a very proud moment for us to organise this event at this memorial place where Netaji had taken birth. “Netaji was one of the prominent freedom fighters. He formed the Azad Hind Fauz which has done immense contribution to our independence,” he said.

Dr. Dalai said that Netaji has always given priority to women empowerment for which he had formed a special women wing in his Indian National Army. “Rani of Jhansi Regiment was the all-women wing of the Azad Hind Fauz. It had many Odia girls also. Netaji had always advocated for equality. It is time we should give them back. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav gives us the opportunity to do that,” Dr. Dalai said.

The joint conference was also attended by Deputy Director PIB Bhubaneswar Dr Girish Chandra Dash, Media and Communication Officer Shri Pradip Chaudhary, Culture Department Deputy Secretary Shri Sanjay Mishra among other central and state government officials.