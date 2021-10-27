Odisha: Physical Classes For UG, PG 1st Year Students To Commence From November

Bhubaneswar: The physical classes for first-year UG, and PG students for the session 2021-22 will begin from November 1, 2021 and November 15, 2021 respectively. This was informed by the Odisha Higher Education department.

The decision was taken in view of improvement in COVID-19 situation in the state.

Students taken admission will be made available for hostel facilities. The department has asked these institutions to follow Covid-19 prevention protocols.