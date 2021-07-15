Odisha Partial Lockdown: Know What’s Allowed & What’s Not

Bhubaneswar: To stem the spread of COVID-19, the Odisha government on Thursday decided to extend the partial lockdown across the State till August 1.

Following this, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra has issued some fresh guidelines.

Here’s a list of what’s allowed and what’s not during the partial lockdown:

All shops (except shopping mall), transport of goods, industrial activities, construction activities

Bus Services

Hospitals, clinics, medicine stores and diagnostics centres. All healthcare services including AYUSH to remain functional

Veterinary hospitals, dispensaries, clinics, pathology labs, sale and supply of vaccine and medicines

Indoor/outdoor shooting for films in category-A and B districts

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and its regulated financial markets and entities like NPCI, CCIL and payment system operators

All bank branches, banking and ATM services

Movement of all medical and veterinary personnel by air to other states

Railway, airports, seaports to continue operation as per Centre’s guidelines

Postal services

Movements allowed for COVID testing and vaccination

Agriculture, fisheries and animal husbandry

Government and private offices will run with 50% employees capacity

Home delivery by operators/online delivery of all goods/services by e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Blue Dart, Big Basket, Zomato, Swiggy, KFC, Pizza Hut, Dominos, Uber Eats etc.

Retailers of food and grocery items such as Big Bazaar, Reliance Fresh, OMFED, OPOLFED, Chilika Fresh, Spencers etc. They are also allowed to provide home delivery services

Print, Electronic and web media (members of media houses may have to produce authorisation from their appropriate authorities specifically showing their areas of movement)

IT and IT enabled services with with a maximum of 50% staff

Data and Call centres with bare minimum staff

Telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting, cable services/DTH and optical fibre

Petrol pumps, LPG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets with home delivery

Power Generation, transmission and distribution units and services

Government approved common service centres at Gram Panchayat level

Cold storage and warehousing services including ports, airports, railway stations, container depots, individual units and other links in the logistic chains

Private security services and facilities management services for maintenance and upkeep of office and residential complexes

Hotels, home stays, lodges and motels, which are accommodating tourists and persons stranded due to lockdown, medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew

Services provided by self-employed persons i.e electrician, IT repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics and carpenters etc

Shops that repair and service electrical and electronic appliances including fans, air coolers, water purifiers, ACs, mobile phones, computers and accessories etc

Milk booths dealing in milk products and bread are allowed to operate within the stipulated time period.

Restaurants and dhabas for home delivery and take away services only

All Aahaar centres for take away service only

OLA and Uber services

Outdoor sports activities

Here’s activities CLOSED during the partial lockdown:

Parks, shopping mall, cinema halls

All educational/training/coaching institutions. However, physical conduct of examinations by the State and Central agencies to be allowed on case to case basis by the respective departments with due intimation to all concerned authorities.

Jatra, opera and open air theatres

Daily and weekly markets in category-B districts

Inter-state public transport by buses to remain suspended

The lockdown restrictions for marriage, cremation, meetings, social gatherings, opening of temples will continue as before.

Worth mentioning, shops in Category A districts will remain open daily from 6 AM to 8 PM while in Category B districts, shops will remain open till 5 PM.

Districts under Category A — Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Nuapada, Sonepur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boudh, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Rayagada.

Districts under Category B — Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj.