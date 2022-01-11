Odisha Panchayat Polls: Voting From Feb 16, Rallies, Public Meetings Banned

Bhubaneswar: The State Election Commission (SEC) today announced the dates of the upcoming Panchayat Polls.

The three-tier elections will be held in five phases on February 16, 18, 20, 22 and 24 and the counting of votes will take place at Block Sadar level on February 26, 27 and 28, informed State Election Commissioner Aditya Prasad Padhi.

The official further stated that the one, who will file false nominations, will be punished as per law.

The Commissioner said that the rallies, public meetings have be banned in view of the ongoing COVID-19 situation. Only digital and virtual campaigning will be allowed, he added.

“Door-to-door campaign will be allowed with only five people. No victory processes will be allowed. Vaccinated and negative people will only be allowed inside counting centres,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, the SEC had convened an all-party meeting for conduct of the upcoming polls.

The polls will be held in 91,913 wards under 6,794 panchayats in 29 out of 30 districts of the State.