Odisha Panchayat Polls: State Election Commission talks about Model Code of Conduct

Bhubaneswar: While the three-tier Panchayat elections in Odisha is likely to be held in the first or second week of February 2022, the State Election Commission has revealed details regarding the Model Code of Conduct.

The OEC has stated that the Model Code of Conduct will come into force from the date of issue of election notification and remain till completion of counting of votes.

The Model Code of Conduct or the Aachar Sanhita comes into effect soon after the announcement of elections in India (Central,state or local) and governs the conduct of parties during elections. All the political parties and candidates have to follow the model code of conduct. Any violation could land the candidate in trouble or election be declared void. These set of rules starts governing the conduct of political parties to prevent any use of unfair means by anyone whether incumbent or in opposition. It applies to all political parties, the candidates and polling agents, the government in power, and all government employees and remains in force till the declaration of results.