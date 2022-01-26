Odisha Panchayat Polls Results
Odisha Panchayat Polls Results: 36,976 Candidates Elected Uncontested, Informs SEC

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: As many as 36,976 candidates, who had filed nominations for the three-tier Panchayat polls in Odisha, have been elected uncontested, informed the Secretary of State Election Commission (SEC), on Wednesday.

According to the data shared by the Odisha SEC, a total of 36,523 candidates were elected uncontested to Ward member posts while 126 persons for Sarpanch posts.

Likewise, 326 Panchayat Samiti Members and only one Zilla Parishad Member were elected uncontested, the SEC office further informed.

Elections to the post of Sarpanch, Dhinkia G.P in Jagatsinghpur District and 23 Ward Member posts will be held in 2023, added the State Election Commission.

Breaking