Odisha Panchayat Polls: Nominations Of 8648 Candidates Rejected

Bhubaneswar: As many as 8,648 candidates’ nominations have been rejected for the upcoming panchayat polls in Odisha, informed the State Election Commission (SEC) on Sunday.

According to the SEC, nominations of as many as 5,544 ward member candidates, 1,753 Sarpanch candidates, 1,119 panchayat Samiti members and 232 Zilla Parishad candidates have been rejected after scrutiny.

The SEC further said that the nominations of 1,56,753 ward member candidates, 32,860 Sarpanch candidates, 27,034 panchayat Samiti member candidates and 3,767 Zilla Parishad candidates remain valid after the scrutiny.

While January 25 is the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers, the final list of candidates will be published on the same day.

Odisha will see Panchayat elections in five phases on February 16, 18, 20, 22, and 24. Counting of votes and declaration of results will be made at the Block level on February 26, 27, and 28.