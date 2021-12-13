Odisha Panchayat Polls Dates To Be Announced Soon

Bhubaneswar: The dates of panchayat elections in Odisha are likely to be announced very soon as the final voters’ list is ready, informed the State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday.

According to SEC, the final voters’ list adding new eligible voters for the Panchayat elections in Odisha will be published in three days. Polls will be held in 91913 wards, 6794 panchayats in the state, the official added.

The tenure of the three-tier Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) in the State will end in March, 2022 and elections to form fresh councils will be conducted before the end of the term.