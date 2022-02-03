Odisha Panchayat Polls: Congress Unveils Charter Of Allegations Against BJD, BJP

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the three-tier panchayat elections in the state, Odisha Congress has unveiled its list of allegations against the opposition parties on Thursday.

This might be one of the party agendas of Congress in a bid to woo the voters in the ensuing panchayat elections with the charter of allegations.

The officials of the state congress have presented a charter of 22 allegations against the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and presented a number of allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the Congress Bhawan at Bhubaneswar, Jatani MLA Suresh Routraym, Spokesperson Manoj Kumar Mohapatra along with a number of party activists, unveiled the charter of allegations.