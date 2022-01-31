Odisha Panchayat Polls: All Govt Employees Engaged In Election Duty To Get Booster Dose

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the three-tier elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in Odisha, all government employees engaged in the poll duty will be administered booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine, sources in the State Election Commission informed on Monday.

As per reports, the State Election Commission has advised the state government to declare all the employees engaged in poll duties as COVID frontline warriors and ensure all receive the booster shot before the commencement of the election process.

Accordingly, the state government had written a letter to the Centre seeking permission for the same.

In reference to the letter, the Union health ministry has asked the state government to administer booster doses to the personnel engaged in poll duties. Those who have completed three months or 90-day gap from the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine would be administered the booster dose, the Union health ministry said in a letter to the state government.

In compliance with the direction, the Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department, through a letter, has directed the District Collectors, Municipality Commissioners, CDMOs to take steps for administration of booster dose to all the employees engaged in election duties.