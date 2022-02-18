Odisha Panchayat Polls: 76.3% Cast Votes In Kotia GP

Koraput: In the second phase of three-tier panchayat elections in Odisha on Friday, polling was held smoothly in Koraput, Jeypore, and Pottangi blocks of Koraput district.

“As per preliminary data, 76.3% eligible voters exercised their franchise in Kotia Gram Panchayat,” said Koraput District Collector Abdaal Akhtar today.

The polling which started at 7 am and continued till 1 PM was held in a peaceful manner and also without any reports of untoward incidents, Akhtar said.

As many as 1,956 men and 2,010 women voters cast their vote in 13 polling booths. “The number of voters’ turnout was higher than the previous election,” said the District Collector.

Besides, the ballot boxes from all polling booths in Kotia have been collected and safely kept in the strong room of the block office, he added.

It may be mentioned here that the rural polls in Kotia GP was a challenge for Odisha due to the repeated infiltration of Andhra Pradesh officials to sabotage the elections process.