Odisha Panchayat Polls 2022: Voting For Fifth Phase Underway

Bhubaneswar: Voting for the fifth and final phase of Panchayat Polls in Odisha began at 7 AM in 25 districts of Odisha today. Voters will be able to cast their votes till 1 PM.

Sources at the State Election Commission office informed a total of 41,88,382 voters will exercise their franchise during the fifth phase of the three-tier panchayat polls in 48 blocks. The polling will be held at a total of 13,514 booths in 131 Zilla Parishad zones and 975 Gram Panchayats during this phase.

The final phase bears much significance as people in Swabhiman Anchal, the erstwhile cut-off areas of Chitrakonda block, in the Maoist-infested Malkangiri district will exercise their franchise after a gap of 15 years.