Odisha Panchayat Elections: Four Zilla Parishad President Posts Reserved For OBCs

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the Panchayat Elections, the Odisha government on Saturday released the draft reservation list for the post of Zilla Parishad president in all the 30 districts of the State.

According to the draft list published by the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department, the Zilla Parishad president posts for four districts namely Angul, Keonjhar, Khordha and Gajapati have been allotted for Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Similarly, Zilla Parishad president posts of 12 districts namely Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Nuapada, Puri, Bargarh, Bolangir, Boudh, Sambalpur will have candidates from unreserved categories.

The state government has notified 4 districts namely Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Bhadrak for Scheduled Caste (SC) category. The remaining 10 districts Kandhamal, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Sundargarh and Sonepur have been reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.

Besides, the state government has reserved 50% of all ZP chief posts for women candidates.

As per the modalities for reservation of seats and offices of the Panchayati Raj institutions, candidates can file objections against the allotment of reservations by October 24 (5 pm) by mailing online over ([email protected] or [email protected]).

The list will be finalised on October 29 and the final list will be submitted before the State Election Commission (SEC) on October 30.