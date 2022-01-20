Odisha: Over 8.4K COVID-19 Patients Recover Today

Bhubaneswar: Another 8471 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 2249 from Khordha
- 1049 from Sundargarh
- 803 from Cuttack
- 529 from Sambalpur
- 408 from Baleswar
- 340 from Mayurbhanj
- 269 from Rayagada
- 256 from Bolangir
- 216 from Puri
- 210 from Jharsuguda
- 183 from Koraput
- 167 from Ganjam
- 141 from Kalahandi
- 139 from Nayagarh
- 130 from Jajapur
- 125 from Sonepur
- 122 from Jagatsinghpur
- 122 from Nabarangpur
- 85 from Bargarh
- 80 from Anugul
- 75 from Kendrapara
- 74 from Gajapati
- 71 from Keonjhar
- 54 from Bhadrak
- 27 from Kandhamal
- 24 from Boudh
- 18 from Deogarh
- 15 from Dhenkanal
- 5 from Malkangiri
- 485 from State Pool
With another 8,471 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,89,033, said the H & FW Dept.