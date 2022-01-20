Odisha
Odisha: Over 8.4K COVID-19 Patients Recover Today

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: Another 8471 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 2249  from Khordha
  • 1049  from Sundargarh
  • 803  from Cuttack
  • 529  from Sambalpur
  • 408  from Baleswar
  • 340  from Mayurbhanj
  • 269  from Rayagada
  • 256  from Bolangir
  • 216  from Puri
  • 210  from Jharsuguda
  • 183  from Koraput
  • 167  from Ganjam
  • 141  from Kalahandi
  • 139  from Nayagarh
  • 130  from Jajapur
  • 125  from Sonepur
  • 122  from Jagatsinghpur
  • 122  from Nabarangpur
  • 85  from Bargarh
  • 80  from Anugul
  • 75  from Kendrapara
  • 74  from Gajapati
  • 71  from Keonjhar
  • 54  from Bhadrak
  • 27  from Kandhamal
  • 24  from Boudh
  • 18  from Deogarh
  • 15  from Dhenkanal
  • 5  from Malkangiri
  • 485  from State Pool

With another 8,471 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,89,033, said the H & FW Dept.

