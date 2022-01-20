Odisha: Over 8.4K COVID-19 Patients Recover Today

Bhubaneswar: Another 8471 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

2249 from Khordha

1049 from Sundargarh

803 from Cuttack

529 from Sambalpur

408 from Baleswar

340 from Mayurbhanj

269 from Rayagada

256 from Bolangir

216 from Puri

210 from Jharsuguda

183 from Koraput

167 from Ganjam

141 from Kalahandi

139 from Nayagarh

130 from Jajapur

125 from Sonepur

122 from Jagatsinghpur

122 from Nabarangpur

85 from Bargarh

80 from Anugul

75 from Kendrapara

74 from Gajapati

71 from Keonjhar

54 from Bhadrak

27 from Kandhamal

24 from Boudh

18 from Deogarh

15 from Dhenkanal

5 from Malkangiri

485 from State Pool

With another 8,471 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,89,033, said the H & FW Dept.