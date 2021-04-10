Odisha: Over 40 Lakh Covid-19 Vaccines Administered In 70 Days

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health & Family Welfare Department on Saturday informed that the state has administered more than 40 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine in a period of 70 days.

Over 40 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers, and citizens above 45 years starting from January 16, 2021, to April 9, 2021.

While the first 10 lakh doses were administered in 45 days, the second 10 lakh doses in 11 days, the third 10 lakh doses in eight days, and the fourth 10 lakh doses in six days.

Happy to share that Odisha has administered more than 40 lakh doses of #COVID19 vaccine sucessfully to our Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers and 45 years & above citizens in a period of 70 days (16.01.2021 to 09.04.2021 excluding holidays). @CMO_Odisha — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) April 10, 2021



