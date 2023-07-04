Odisha: Orientation Program For Mukhyamantri Siksha Purashkar Launched

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to ensure proper implementation and timely execution, the School & Mass Education Department on Tuesday launched an orientation program for the inaugural edition of Mukhyamantri Siksha Purashkar.

The two-day orientation program inaugurated at the SCERT, Bhubaneswar has witnessed the participation of principals from District Education and Training Institutes (DIETs).

Aimed at recognizing and rewarding students, teachers, and other stakeholders from diverse backgrounds within the educational ecosystem, the initiative will mark its inaugural year in the 2023-24 academic session.

Under the Mukhyamantri Siksha Purashkar, deserving individuals in various categories, such as Secondary School Award, Primary School Award, Gram Panchayat Award, School Management Committee Award, DIET Award, and Mukhyamantri Siksha Purashkar, will be honoured. Additionally, District Education Officers, Block Education Officers, CRCCs (Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators) will also be recognized through separate award categories under Mukhyamantri Siksha Purashkar.

The detailed information regarding the education awards has been shared with the DIET principals, who will subsequently disseminate the concept of the Mukhyamantri Siksha Purashkar to District Education Officers, Block Education Officers, and other officials during cluster meetings at the district level.

Smt Ashwathy S., Commissioner-cum-Secretary, School and Mass Education Department graced the orientation program, providing insights about the award program, which is being introduced for the first time. She highlighted the significance of this initiative, emphasizing that it marks a substantial expansion of the school education system.

The Mukhyamatri Siksha Purashkar serves as a significant platform for acknowledging the valuable contributions of individuals associated with the educational landscape in Odisha. Through this initiative, the state government aims to foster a culture of excellence and dedication within the educational community, furthering the vision of an empowered and thriving education system.

Smt Aswathy S. underscored the importance of four key aspects during her address. These include the implementation of the Mukhyamantri Siksha Purashkar, the introduction of FLN (Foundational Literacy and Numeracy) models, conducting monthly cluster meetings for CRCCs, and ensuring effective supervision of DIETs.

The program was facilitated by Sri Manoj Padhi, Director, State Education Research and Training Council, along with Sri Amarjit Jena, Chief Executive Officer, Mo School, Ms. Kaberi Muduli, Officer on Special Duty of Mo School and other senior officials.