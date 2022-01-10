Odisha Orders 5 Lakh ‘Omisure’ Test Kits From TATA MD

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has ordered the procurement of 5 lakh Omicron variant detecting ‘OmiSure’ RT- PCR kits amid rising in number of cases in the state.

‘OmiSure’ test kits have been developed by TATA MD in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

In a release, the TATA MD said, “The government of Odisha is the first state in the country to order the TATA MD CHECK OmiSure RT- PCR tests developed in partnership with ICMR for detection of the Omicron variant of COVID.”

The kit has been developed in partnership with ICMR for detection of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. As ‘OmiSure’ specifically identifies Omicron without the need for genome sequencing, it will help the government to combat the Omicron spread within the state.

OmiSure is the only test approved by the ICMR for RT-PCR detection of the Omicron variant.

It targets 3 gene with a single tube, fully multiplexed assay in a unique design that identifies simultaneous S-gene Target Failure (SGTF) and S-Gene Mutation Amplification (SGMA).

It is pertinent to mention here that the total number of Omicron infection in Odisha reached 103 after detection of 28 new cases on Monday as informed by the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar.