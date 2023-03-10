Odisha: Opposition Renews Attack On Govt Over Naba Das Murder; Assembly Proceedings Stalled

Bhubaneswar: The first day of the second phase of Budget session witnessed heavy pandemonium as Congress and BJP raised the Naba Das murder issues during Question Hour and Zero Hour.

The Opposition members didn’t allow the House to run smoothly. Unable to take forward the proceedings, Speaker BK Arukh first adjourned the House till 11.30 am and later 4pm.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, Opposition BJP and Congress members rushed to the well and created ruckus over Naba Das murder issue. Congress alleged that Government is deliberately attempting to hush up the case while BJD demanded CM’s resignation as he failed to maintain law and order.

The Congress MLAs also questioned CM Naveen Patnaik’s absence in the House.

“The government is hiding the Naba Das murder investigation by diverting the probe process. Now, the public started demanding to know the truth behind the murder,” Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati said.

BJP’s deputy chief whip, Mohan Majhi said “41 days have passed since the murder of Naba Das. But, the Crime Branch is still moving with empty hand. It failed to crack the conspiracy theory. If the government doesn’t crack the murder mystery even after 41 days of the crime, how should we accept that the investigation is on right track? We demand the CM to resign considering his government as inefficient”.

“We raised the issue in the Assembly during Question Hour and urged the Speaker to direct the CM to step down on moral ground,” Majhi added.

BJD, however, termed the Opposition activities as new drama in the Assembly.

“The Opposition members have stalled the Assembly proceedings which was witnessed by the 4 crore people of Odisha. They are enacting new drama in every other hour. People are watching everything and they will respond heavily in 2024 elections,”BJD MLA Sudhir Samal said.

After a hiatus of eight days, the budget session resumed today. The session is scheduled to continue till April 6.