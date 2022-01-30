Odisha Open: Unnati Hooda Claims Women’s Singles Title, Unseeded George Wins Men’s Competition

Cuttack: Unnati Hooda won the women’s singles title in the USD 75,000 Odisha Open badminton tournament after she outclassed Smit Toshniwal in straight games here on Sunday. With this, the 14-year-old Unnati became the youngest Indian to win a Super 100 tournament.

Unnati defeated Smit with 21-18 21-11 scoreline in just 35 minutes.

Similalrly, in the men’s single category, unseeded Kiran George emerged triumphant in the final.

The 21-year-old George prevailed over Priyanshu Rajawat 21-15 14-21 21-18 to clinch the title.

In the mixed doubles final, India’s MR Arjun and Treesa Jolly suffered a 16-21 20-22 defeat at the hands of Sri Lankan duo Sachin Dias and Thilini Hendadahewa in a match that lasted 36 minutes.