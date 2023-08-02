Odisha only State adhering to FRBM Act, 2005: CM Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Propelled by the revolutionary 5T Initiatives of governance, Odisha under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is steadily and successfully inching towards reducing its debt. At a time when the country as a whole and other states are adding huge debts to their economy, Odisha has been able to reduce its debt significantly.

Odisha CM in a fresh tweet stated that, “Odisha is the only State that has been adhering to the Fiscal Responsibility & Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2005 since its inception. Govt’s prudent fiscal policy has transformed Odisha into a revenue surplus State & helped large-scale investments in people-centric programmes.”

From a debt-ridden State in 1999, Odisha has now emerged as the number one State in the country in fiscal management during past 23 years under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Odisha’s fiscal turnaround is a striking story. From a time when RBI had barred Odisha government from availing overdraft for 200 days, the state has come to a stage of surplus budget. Odisha is the top Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act compliant state.

Odisha is consistently growing faster than national average in spite of its exposure to frequent natural disasters. It has been possible due to the policy of the state government to invest in critical sectors, which will not only foster growth but also create an enabling environment for private investment.

Over the years, the state’s dependence on central transfer is gradually decreasing because of robust growth in own revenue. In the annual budget 2023-24, own revenue is projected to contribute to 57 pc of the total revenue pool. However, if there is shortfall in central transfer, the state can still utilise buffers and unutilised fiscal space to bridge the gap.