Odisha: Online B.Ed Entrance Test To Begin From Oct 7

Bhubaneswar: The online entrance test for admission to Bachelor of Education (BEd) will begin on October 7 in Odisha.

The entrance test for Bachelor of Physical Education (BPE or BPhEd) will also be conducted on the same day, according to a notification by the Higher Education Department.

The entrance test will continue till October 10.

The candidates have been asked to download their admit card uploaded to http://amsodisha.gov.in on September 25. These will remain valid till October 10.

Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) is a professional degree in Education to pursue a career as a Teacher. In India, it is mandatory for a candidate to acquire a B.Ed Degree to be eligible to become a teacher in schools. B.Ed Course is offered in regular as well as in distance learning mode.