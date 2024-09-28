Bhubaneswar: After four days of cease-work strike, the Odisha Nursing Employees Association (ONEA) has agreed to end their strike following a successful negotiation with Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling at Lok Seva Bhavan today.

Nursing officers would rejoin work at 11:30 AM in all state-run hospitals and medical colleges, announced Association General Secretary Aswini Kumar Das.

Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling confirmed that the nurses have agreed to call off their strike.

“The Discussions were held in an amicable manner. We urged the association to withdraw the strike from today and they have agreed. The government acknowledges their demands and will address the issues promptly,” the minister remarked.

Healthcare services in Odisha were badly hit by the protest of over 15,000 nursing personnel from various state health institutions and medical colleges, to press for a 10-point demand list, including the regularisation of contractual nursing staff.