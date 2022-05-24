Odisha nurse selected for National Florence Nightingale Award 2021

Bhubaneswar: Sibani Das, a nursing officer of state-run MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Berhampur, has been selected for the National Florence Nightingale Award 2021.

Fifty-year-old Das has been selected in recognition of her dedication to the profession, particularly for her service during the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital’s superintendent Santosh Kumar Mishra said on Monday.

Smita Kar, another nurse working in a Public Health Centre in remote Tasati tea garden in Falakata block of West Bengal’s Alipurduar district, has also been selected for the highest nursing honour in the country instituted by the Indian Nursing Council (INC).

Kar, on the other hand, was selected for spreading awareness among the tribal populace after duty hours.

The prestigious award will be conferred on Das and Kar by President Ram Nath Kovind at a function, the date and time of which are yet to be decided. The respective health departments have been informed about Das’s and Kar’s selection for the award.