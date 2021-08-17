Odisha: Notification For Plus-III Admission Issued, Check Key Dates Here

Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department on Tuesday issued notification for Plus-III admission. While the admission process will commence from August 20, first merit list will be published on September 9, according to the notification.

As per the official notification, the students can fill up the common application forms (CAF) on the official Student Management System (SAM) portal.

Below are the key dates, check here:

Availability of the Online Common Application Form (CAF) in the Higher Education Department official website www.dhe.odisha.gov.in/ www.samsodisha.gov.in: 20th-Aug-2021 (11:00 AM).

Last date for applying online CAF: 04th-Sep-2021 (11:45 PM).

Publication of First Selection Merit List -9th -Sep-2021 (11:00 AM)

Online deposit of admission fees by the Students through SAMS portal: 9th-Sep-2021 (02:00 pm) to 14th-Sep-2021 (11:45 pm).

Reporting of Applicants at allotted institutions for taking admission for First Selection Merit List: 11th to 15th Sep 2021 (05:00 PM) except 12th Sep 2021.

Updation of Slide-Up Option form online by the admitted students during First Round of Admission- 11th-Sep-2021 to 16th Sep-2021 (11:45 PM)

Data updation of admitted students including error reporting in the e-space (For First Round Admission) by the respective institutions- 11th to 16th Sep 2021 (07: )) PM).

Publication of Second Selection Merit List: 21st-Sep-2021 (11:00 AM).

Online deposit of admission fees: 21st Sep 2021 (02:00PM) to 24th Sep 2021 (11:45 PM).

Reporting of Applicants at allotted Institutions for taking admission For Second Selection Merit List: 22nd to 25th Sep 2021 (05:00 PM).

Final data updation of admitted students including error reporting in the e- space (For Second Round Admission) by the respective institution- 22nd to 27th Sep 2021 (07: 00 PM).

As per the official notification, the Higher Education department will subsequently release guidelines for filling up the vacant seats.