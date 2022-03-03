Odisha nominates 4 special representatives for smooth evacuation of students, NROs from Ukraine

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has nominated four special representatives to coordinate with the Resident Commissioner’s Office in order to ensure smooth evacuation of students and NROs (Non-Resident Odias) from the war-hit Ukraine.

In a Home Department order, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said that owing to the crisis prevailing in Ukraine, a number of people especially students from Odisha are still stranded in the war-prone Ukraine and need to be evacuated. Also, a number of students, citizens from Odisha have crossed over to neighboring countries like Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia from where they are being evacuated by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India by Special flights.

“In this backdrop, the Government of Odisha has decided to nominate special representatives to coordinate with the Resident Commissioner and the respective countries and to ensure smooth evacuation of students/NROs from Ukraine, especially from border location with neighboring countries,” the order read.

Following are the Special Representatives:-

Sl. No. Special Representative Country 1 Vikramaditya, Vice-President, KIIT University and KISS University, (International Relation) Poland and Overall coordination 2 Arushi Ray, Snr TDPS Officer, GLDC, UNHCR Hungary 3 Baishali Mohanty, UN Policy Officer, WFP, ROME Romania 4 Anurag Pattnalk, Based in Hungary, Consultant Slovakia

“Resident Commissioner’s Office, New Delhi will be the nodal office for the purpose. The entire expenses for the purpose will be met out of CMRF,” the order further read.