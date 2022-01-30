Odisha: No Reopening Of Colleges & Universities From Feb 10

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Higher Education department on Sunday came up with a clarification after a fake letter regarding the reopening of colleges and universities started doing rounds on various social media platforms.

Taking to Twitter, the Higher Education Department said, “A fake letter is circulating in social media purportedly conveying decision of Higher Education Department to reopen colleges and universities from 10th Feb’2022. It is hereby clarified that no such decision has been taken by the state government.”

Notably, on January 7, Odisha had announced the closure of colleges, universities, and technical educational institutions except the medical colleges/nursing colleges and institutions under the control of the Health and Family Welfare department from January 10.